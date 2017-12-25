Here’s why Priyanka Chopra cancelled her visit to Bareilly

Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India back a few days ago, has been working non-stop here in India before she leaves for New York City again. This past weekend, the actress was left heartbroken as she could not attend the convocation ceremony at Bareilly International University where she was supposed to receive an honorary doctorate.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra shared a photograph of herself with her brother Siddharth Chopra and mother Madhu Chopra all dressed up waiting at the airport for almost 3 hours. She even made a video talking about the wait and whether they would make it to Bareilly or not. She and her family were supposed to arrive in time but could not land due to fog.

As Priyanka could not make it to Bareilly, she released an official statement wherein she said she was heartbroken about cancelling her visit. She said, “I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the convocation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at the Bareilly International University today. We’ve been at the airport since this morning waiting for clearance from the ATC. My team had also explored all other possible options to get there but the fog has put to rest all plans for today. ”

Priyanka, who was in New Delhi on Saturday for a UNICEF event, was excited to receive the doctorate and visiting Bareilly. She further added, “I was really looking forward to going back to Bareilly… not just to receive the honorary doctorate but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a city that has been such an important part of my life.”

Lastly, she thanked the University and said, “I want to thank the University for being so understanding and amazing and I would wish every graduate all the very best as they set forth on a new journey. I will see you all again very soon.”

It was reported that the ceremony was to be attended by Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.