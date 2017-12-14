Here’s why Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not promoting Monsoon Shootout

Nawazuddin Siddiqui whose extremely bright career hit a sleeping dog recently when his kiss-and-tell memoirs raised a stink, seems to have gone into the deep end. Determined to keep out of the public eye on the advice of his team and lawyers, Nawazuddin has decided not to promote his latest release, director Amit Kumar serial-killer thriller Monsoon Shootout in which he plays an axe-wielding serial killer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on the lookout for an image clean-up, has decided to stay away from all negativity, and that includes negative roles. Says a source, “Nawaz now wants to stop playing dark scummy characters of rapists, serial killers, and other anti-social elements that he has been playing with habitual expertise since the beginning of his career. His focus at the moment is on cleaning up his image on and off screen. Manto, director Nandita Das’ biopic on the Urdu poet-writer Sadat Hassan Manto is a big move ahead for Nawazuddin in portraying heroes rather than outcastes. His entire focus at the moment is on playing and promoting Manto. Monsoon Shootout is an old commitment. The film was completed three years ago. As far as Nawazuddin Siddiqui is concerned, he’s done with Monsoon Shootout long ago.”

However the producers of Monsoon Shootout have another story to tell. “By this logic, the artistes of Pakeezah must have stayed away from all publicity since the film took twenty years to complete,” says a source close to Monsoon Shootout.