Here’s what Aamir Khan thought after watching Rani Mukerji’s Hichki in Jodhpur

Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have been best of friends and the superstar took time out of his hectic Thugs of Hindostan shoot to watch Rani’s film Hichki in Jodhpur. Aamir has always been supportive of films that focus on challenging subjects. For Aamir, Hichki is doubly special because it is his best friend Rani’s film. He has heard everyone heap praises on Rani for her performance in the film and Aamir wanted to watch the film before it releases.

A special screening was organised by YRF for him in Jodhpur yesterday. Taking to the micro blogging site Twitter the actor shared a heart-felt message saying, “Just saw one of the most enjoyable films in a long time! Great story! Amazing performances! Superb film! Thoroughly enjoyed it! It’s called HICHKI. Please don’t miss it! Thank you Rani, Siddharth, Neeraj Kabi, and the entire cast of young students, you were absolutely amazing! Love. a.”

As for the film, Hichki is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audiences as it releases today, March 23.

Also Read: WOAH! Aamir Khan admits to suffering from an obsessive personality