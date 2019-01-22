After Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s KWK fiasco, CoA to conduct behavioural counselling sessions for the A teams and U-19s

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul faced some major backlash for their brat-like insensitive comments on Karan Johar’s famous talk-show Koffee With Karan. The famed cricketers are currently suspended from the Australian ODI test series by the BCCI. What landed the two of them in trouble was Hardik’s boasting of how many women he has been with along with the casual objectification of women.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has decided to conduct behavioural counselling sessions not just for the two of them, but for the A teams and the U-19s. The sole purpose of these sessions is to set an example for the budding cricketers. There will also be gender sensitivity sessions held while the two sportsmen wait for the Supreme Court to appoint a government official that will decide their fate.

The seniors have been asked to attend a few sessions despite their busy schedule while the sessions will be majorly focused on the U-19s.

When asked to address the issue, Rahul Dravid pointed out facts that can be taken into consideration. He asked the audiences not to over react but, at the same time pointed out that the players should be taught not to abuse the system. Speaking for himself, he said that he was not given a lecture, but he learned by observing his seniors.

Also Read: Sreesanth SUPPORTS Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul after the Koffee With Karan fiasco