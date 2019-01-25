Govinda’s nephew dies of a heart attack

Actor Govinda’s nephew Janmendra Ahuja, an aspiring filmmaker who was Govinda’s elder brother Kirti Kumar’s son, died suddenly of a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday. The shell-shocked family, who rushed to the venue of the tragedy, was trying to come to terms with the enormity and suddenness of tragedy.

While Govinda remained unavailable for comment a close friend revealed that Govinda’s relations with his brother’s family was not very warm. “While their mother was alive Govinda and Kirti Kumar were very close. Kirti produced and directed the ambitious and costly Govinda – Juhi Chawla starrer Radha Ka Sangam on which Govinda lost a lot of money. Govinda accused his brother of being more interested in promoting Juhi than making a good film. The two parted ways and have remained distant since then. This sudden tragedy has brought the two families close again.”

Now much is known about the deceased nephew except that he directed his star-uncle Govinda in a film entitled Jahan Jaayeega Humen Paayeega. The film bombed and Janmendra made no headway in his career.

Call it ill luck but no member of Govinda’s family, not even his nephew Krushna Abhishek (a stand-up comedian) has succeeded in making a career in cinema.

