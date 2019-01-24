Bollywood Hungama
Govinda’s nephew, Janwendra Ahuja, passes away at 34

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Govinda’s nephew, Janwendra Ahuja, was found dead earlier this morning in his Versova apartment. He is actor/director Kirti Kumar’s son, also known as Dumpy. The police officials found his body at 6:30 am today and cardiac arrest is being assumed as the cause of death.

The forensic reports are not out yet and cardiac arrest is only a speculation. Govinda, Krishna, Ragini Khanna along with his other relatives reached the deceased’s residence to pay their respects. There are no details as to how the police found out about his death as of now.

The last rites are said to take place in Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Also Read: Not Salman Khan but Govinda was to star in Judwaa

