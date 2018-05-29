Is Govinda really playing Vijay Mallya in Rangeela Raja?

If rumours are to be believed then former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has plotted a comeback role for his favourite actor Govinda in Rangeela Raja which is meant to blow the lid off a certain Mr Mallya’s international scam. Apparently Govinda plays a smooth suave womanizing scamster. His entire character and the look is based on a certain Mr Mallya.

Last week Nihalani shot a song-and-dance sequence with Govinda choreographed by veteran Chinni Prakash where the Mallya card was played up. Quips Nihalani, “Not the Mallya card, the Mallya calendar. The entire look feel appearance and rhythm of the song sequence is based on the Kingfisher calendars. As for Govinda playing who you say he is playing, let’s just keep the suspense going. I am neither denying nor admitting it. A lot of people asked me who Govinda is playing. All I can say at this point of time is that Govinda plays a man who is the biggest scamster of our times. Need I say more?”

Rangeela Raja which opens in August reunites Govinda and Pahlaj Nihalani after 35 years. Says Nihalani emotionally, “It felt just like the old times when we shot together for his debut film Ilzaam. Govinda is fitter now than he has ever been. And Chinni Prakash who has done many of Govinda’s dances in my films gave Govinda steps this time that only Govinda can do. No concession for age. And Govinda wasn’t looking for easier steps.”

