FINALLY! Imtiaz Ali’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma gets a title! Find out what it is…

From ‘Rehnuma’ to ‘The Ring’, Imtiaz Ali’s next with Shah Rukh Khan faced many speculations whilst the makers remained mum about the title. However, the recently released poster of the film finally has unveiled the name of the film and guess what, it resonates with one of Imtiaz’s iconic films.

The Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer has been titled Jab Harry Met Sejal. Yes the title sounds similar to the Hollywood hit When Harry Met Sally. It also resembles the title of Imtiaz Ali’s Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met.

Besides this, we aren’t aware if the story has some connection to the film or whether it is a sequel of sorts. However, we can assert that the film has been shot at various picturesque locations including Budapest.

Talking about the film, earlier there were reports claiming that Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a guide while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl who visits Europe. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on August 4. With this, the clash with Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha which arrives on August 11 has been averted