Does Dulquer Salmaan play Virat Kohli in The Zoya Factor?

Now that Dulquer Salmaan’s Hindi debut in Karwaan is out of the way, it is time for the actor to plunge into his sophomore stint in Bollywood. Dulquer now starts prepping for the big-screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s The Zoya Factor which is the film’s leading lady Sonam Kapoor’s home production. Abhishek Sharma, fresh on the heels of his Parmanu success, will direct the film.

The project has been in the pipeline for a decade now. The male lead was originally offered to Fawad Khan. But as they say God proposes, the Government disposes. Apparently, Dulquer plays a character based on Virat Kohli. No, Sonam doesn’t play Anushka Sharma.

Both, Sonam and Dulquer will now take time off for some workshops. Dulquer, who plays cricket in real life, would still have to work on looking like the captain of the Indian team. “It’s like when you play a singer. Being a bathroom singer is not enough,” explains Dulquer.

Sonam, too, is very excited about the film. “I have a choc-a-block year ahead. I’m about to complete Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga with my Dad (Anil Kapoor as co-star). Then, I go into The Zoya Factor with Dulquer. Looking forward to working with him. He is so talented and such an amiable guy.”