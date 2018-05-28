Disha Patani roped in as brand ambassador for leading coffee major?

Since her launch in Bollywood, Disha Patani has featured as the face of multiple brands. If her social media presence has won the actress a massive fan following, it certainly is her numerous endorsements that have made her a household name. Well now we hear that Disha is all set to add yet another brand to her long list of endorsement deals. In fact, reports state that Disha Patani has been roped in as the brand ambassador for a leading coffee company.

Though as of now the brand name is being kept under wraps, we hear that the actress, who was last seen in the film Baaghi 2 is pretty kicked about it. If that wasn’t all, we also hear that an official announcement on the same will be made in the coming days.

Back on the work front, after Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will next be seen on the big scene in the Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra starrer Bharat.

