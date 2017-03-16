Dia Mirza is the ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ at the 7th edition of IAA India Chapter’s Olive Crown Awards

The India Chapter of International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 7th edition of its annual property, the Olive Crown Awards. JWT leads the pack as they bag four Golds at the Olive Crown Awards 2017, on Wednesday March 15, at Famous Studios, Mahalaxmi. The awards acknowledged the remarkable work of those individuals who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’. The event was attended by senior marketing, media and advertising professionals from across the country.

An eminent jury comprising renowned professionals such as K V Sridhar, Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Hyper Collective; Sonal Dabral, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer of DDB Mudra Group, India; Carlton Disilva, CEO & CCO of Hungama Digital Services, Malvika Mehra, Founder & Creative Director of Tomorrow Creative Lab and Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer of Madison BMB, shortlisted the winners through a rigorous process, keeping in mind the contribution of each individual towards saving the earth. The jury for the Corporate Crusader award included Shernaz Vakil, Chairman & MD of Dai-ichi Karkaria Ltd, Suresh L. Goklaney, CEO of Eureka Forbes Ltd, Sachin Kalbag, Editor of The Hindu and K. Anandasagar, MD & Chief Compliance Officer of Citibank, following a similar procedure in short-listing the winners

The awards were presented across 20 different categories, including the coveted title ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to the charming actress Dia Mirza for her contribution towards the welfare of the society by associating with NGOs, in addition to her constant efforts towards the green initiative. The award was presented by Monica Tata, along with the Guest of Honour, actor and social contributor Vivek Oberoi. The’ Campaign of the Year’ and the ‘Brand of the Year’ awards was presented to The Hindu for their #spiritofBengaluru campaign, ideated by J Walter Thompson, India.

Commenting on the occasion, President, IAA India Chapter, Neeraj Roy said, “It is really heartening to see the message of a ‘Green Earth’ reach millions of people with the effective apparatus of mass media. We are extremely honored to host yet another successful edition of the awards, and we look forward to replicating the same success in the coming years with more captivating entries that are contributing in making the world a better place to live in.”

Talking about the initiative Dia Mirza said, “It is an honour to receive the award for Green Crusader of the Year at Olive Crown Awards 2017. It is crucial and extremely difficult to make people realize this umbilical link we have towards the environment. We should emerge as inspirations and I believe that parenting can make the next generation take steps towards a green future. Thanks to Olive Crown and its jury, our work is recognized and appreciated; I hope that the green initiative is taken forward with the next generation as well.”