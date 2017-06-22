Here are the details of Sonali Bendre’s first masterclass with author Anand Neelakantan

Sonali Bendre who turned author with the book ‘Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting’, recently pursued her passion further by initiating a book club over the social media platform. By forming a community of readers, who can discuss various books on Facebook, the actress-author hopes to encourage people to read more often and have an interesting exchange of ideas and thoughts.

Sonali’s Book Club today organized its first ever on-ground activation with a Masterclass by renowned author Anand Neelakantan at Granth Bookstore in Juhu, suburban Mumbai. The two discussed the process of creating content and writing a book at length during the Masterclass and also engaged in an interesting conversation with members of the Book Club and other passionate readers.

Speaking about the same, Sonali said, “The first Indian author to be part of the book club was Anand Neelakantan. He also happens to be one of my favourite authors.” Further talking about the collaboration, the actress added, “The last time when we did the FB live with him, we discussed the idea of doing a masterclass for the audience, where we spoke about what goes into writing a book and decided at that very moment of having a masterclass. We will be doing a series of master classes, starting with the basic idea of how to start writing a book and develop the thought further.”