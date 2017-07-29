CONFIRMED: Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit to come together for a comedy TV series

Priyanka Chopra is soaring high with her tremendous successes in Bollywood and Hollywood- both as an actress and a producer. Now, the actress is taking a step further as a producer and is collaborating with none other than Madhuri Dixit for an exciting project.

According to the reports, ABC Studios is developing a comedy TV series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit. The show will be executive produced by Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit in collaboration with ABC Studios. It will be a single-camera series that will follow the life of a former Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bi-cultural family. The story will be based on the real life of Madhuri Dixit.

The writer of the show, Sri Rao, shared a photograph with Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit to confirm the news. He wrote, “Thrilled to finally announce my exciting new project with these two legends and icons @MadhuriDixit @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit have brought Sri Rao on board who has written for several shows like General Hospital: Night Shift. Sri Rao will pen down the pilot for the upcoming untitled comedy.

Madhuri Dixit will be executive producer of the show with husband Sriram Nene and Sri Rao. Mark Gordon and Nick Pepper will also executive produce through the Mark Gordon Company (MGC), which currently produces shows like Ray Donovan, Grey’s Anatomy and Priyanka Chopra’s crime drama Quantico.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is shooting for her Hollywood film Isn’t it Romantic with Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth.