Complaint filed against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the makers for insulting Rajiv Gandhi on Netflix show Sacred Games

Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte is getting rave reviews from critics and the audience. The show, which has a gripping plotline, is currently streaming on Netflix. It has only been five days since it began streaming but the outrage has already begun against the show and the makers. A complaint has been filed against actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the first Indian Netflix series for insulting late Congress Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi.

In the complaint, the streaming giant Netflix has also been mentioned by the complainant from West Bengal. In the letter written by Rajiv Sinha to the Kolkata Police, the complainant mentions that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Ganesh Gaitonde has abused the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and has called him fattu (which translates to pu*** in the subtitle). The complaint also states that the facts have been misrepresented in the show during the PM’s reign.

The complaint is in regards to the fourth episode of Sacred Games titled “Brahmahatya” in which Nawazuddin’s character talks about Shah Bano’s triple talaq case and mocks former PM for playing politics with the case.

Sacred Games makers Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap along with the actors are yet to respond to the complaint.