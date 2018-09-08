Chitrangda Singh to be seen in an all new food show

After returning to Bollywood as an actress with Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Chitrangda Singh also decided to foray into production with films like Soorma. She also turned judge for dance reality shows and now she has added another feather to her cap. The actress will now be a part of a unique food based show and here’s what it is all about.

Chitrangda Singh has been roped in by English GEC channel, AXN, to be a part of a food-based show that is scheduled to air next month. Marriott International, one of the largest hospitality chains in the world, and AXN India, which airs some interesting English entertainment shows, have joined hands for a one of its kind association to create a unique culinary show that promises to enthrall viewers.

Interestingly, Chitrangda Singh also has a college degree in food and nutrition. Keeping that in mind, a source close to the channel added, “Her degree along with her versatility as an actor, charm and glamour made her an authentic choice for the show. The association will also be Chitrangda’s first appearance in the English GEC space.”

On the other hand, elaborating on her thoughts about this association, Chitrangda said, “Food is central in most of our lives and the chefs of Marriott are artists who create magic with ingredients. I have always been curious about cuisines and cultures and my travels across the world have given me the opportunity to try a variety of food. This project with Marriott and AXN is a great opportunity to taste some of the finest dishes in world cuisine. Who says work can’t be fun and delicious?”

From what we hear, Marriott International and AXN will reveal more details on the show at the official press conference that will be held in October 2018.

Also Read: INSIDE SCOOP: Chitrangda Singh BROKE DOWN after seeing her slashed role in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3?