Celina Jaitley announces bitter sweet news regarding the birth of her twins

By now we all know that actress Celina Jaitley was expecting her second pair of twins with husband Peter Haag. Though the actress welcomed her twins into the world on September 10, yesterday she took to Facebook sharing a bitter sweet note about them. Talking about her twins and their birth, Celina revealed their names and also the bitter news of having to lose one child due to a congenital heart defect.

Posting a heartfelt message on her Facebook profile Celina expressed her sorrow and her joy to her fans.

“ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS

When it rains look for rainbows, when it’s dark look for stars… My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.

The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son ‘Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.

Heartbreaking as that is we are very fortunate that a part of him still lives with us through Arthur, whose face will always remind us that an angel who looks exactly like him looks upon us from the arms of his grandfather, my father, in the heavens above, whom we also lost two months ago.

The last two months have been a tumultuous journey for us from loosing my beloved father and now baby Shamsher, however there is always a light at the end of a tunnel, and that light for us is our handsome son ‘Arthur Jaitly Haag’ who seeks your blessings and love in his journey that he commences in this world. We thank you all in advance for your love and continued support.

Sending love, immense gratitude and very Happy Dussehra wishes your way.

Celina & Peter”