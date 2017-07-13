After CBFC asks for 12 cuts, Madhur Bhandarkar agrees to put disclaimer before Indu Sarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar is back this year with Indu Sarkar and is under fire for showcasing the lives of Gandhi family. The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency era and a story of a couple caught in the throes of the emergency. When the movie went to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the committee suggested 12 cuts. The filmmaker was appalled by the decision of CBFC.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Madhur Bhandarkar said he will be putting a disclaimer on the film about events being dramatized. “I have said that it (the film) is 70 percent fiction and 30 percent real. Events have been dramatized for purpose of the film. I am going to put a disclaimer,” he told the media here.

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Indu Sarkar stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari, Supriya Vinod, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Chowdhury. It is slated to release on July 28.