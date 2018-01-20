BREAKING: Release of John Abraham – Diana Penty starrer Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran shifted to March 2

The 2018 movie calendar is going berserk, all thanks to Sanjay Bhansali’s delayed opus Padmaavat. As we hear of movies being hastily shifted to safer areas than Republic Day weekend when Padmaavat opens, we now hear of John Abraham shifting his ambitious true-life story Pramanu: The Story of Pokhran from February 23 to March 2.

Confirming the same, Girish Johar of KriArj Entertainment the producers of Pramanu: The Story of Pokhran says, “Yes, we have shifted the release of the John Abrahan – Diana Penty starrer. As of now, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran will release on March 2.”

Interestingly Pari, the eerie thriller featuring Anushka Sharma is also scheduled for March 2. It was earlier scheduled for Feb 9 but was moved forward to February 23 when Neeraj Pandey’s political-espionage drama Aiyaary had to move from January 26 to February 9 to accommodate Padmaavat when it was suddenly slotted for the Republic Day weekend.