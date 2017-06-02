BREAKING: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor to release on March 30, 2018

Just last week we had reported that the release of the much talked about and keenly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic that was being directed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani starring Ranbir Kapoor had been delayed. Well now we hear that the film which was slated to hit screens around Christmas this year, will hit screens on March 30, 2018.

While the yet untitled venture which chronicles the life of Sanjay Dutt from his early days to his release from Yerwada prison made headlines a while back with Ranbir Kapoor who essays the role of Sanjay Dutt in the film being snapped looking every bit like the actor. Now, making headlines again, we hear that Fox Star Studios has in fact tied up Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani, inking a three film deal of which the Dutt biopic will be the first. Following the release of the Rajkumar Hirani directed biopic, will be Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s next directorial venture under this deal with Fox.

As for the Dutt biopic, the yet untitled film will apparently focus on the human flaws, the emotional relationship between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt, the relationships he had with women and his best friend. Besides Ranbir, the Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal among others.