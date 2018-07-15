Breaking! Karan Johar turns astrologer (deets inside)

Filmmaker and Dharma Productions’ head honcho Karan Johar is all set to add another feather in his cap. After direction, production, hosting shows, judging television reality shows and being a mentor to all the Bollywood newbies, he will don a cap of an astrologer and will predict your future. Yeah, we’re not kidding. So, Karan has tied up with the popular restaurant Hakkasan in Bandra for this new venture on the occasion of the establishment’s seventh anniversary.

So KJo has come up with the concept of ‘Macartunes’ which is a cross between traditional fortune cookie and a French Macaron. Karan will fill these treats with quirky messages for the patrons. One of the fortunes reads, “Don’t you want your marriage to be like your Insta story? It would erase itself every 24 hours!” These treats are complementary to everyone visiting this high-profile restaurant. This place is already a favourite amongst Bollywood celebrities and this particular special attraction from Karan will ensure more rush!

For the uninitiated, this is not the first time Karan is doling out relationship advice. He is also a Radio Jockey for Ishq FM and is a love guru on the show!

On professional front, Karan Johar is all set to release Dhadak on July 20 which is produced by him and directed by Shashank Khaitan. He is launching Janhvi Kapoor with Beyond The Clouds’ Ishaan Khatter with this movie which is an official remake of Sairat.

We’re excited to share the #Macartune, a sophisticated riff on two classic desserts, with fortunes penned by the quintessential Bollywood personality @karanjohar as a part of our 7th anniversary celebrations starting today. Available exclusively at @HakkasanIndia till 15th Aug pic.twitter.com/o6iLDskLUi — Hakkasan Mumbai (@hakkasanindia) July 15, 2018

