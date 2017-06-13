BREAKING: Deepika Padukone to feature in xXx 4 confirms director DJ Caruso

The reigning queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone made her stunning Hollywood debut in Vin Diesel action adventure film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. It seems like Serena Unger aka Deepika Padukone’s reign in the action franchise is not over yet.

Deepika Padukone will be returning for some more kickass action in the xXx universe. Director D.J. Caruso, who directed xXx: Return of Xander Cage, confirmed the news that Deepika has been roped in for the fourth installment.

One of the stars of the film, Ruby Rose, hinted that she might be coming back for the fourth film. This instantly raised the questions whether all the stars are coming back or not. While answering certain questions of the excited fans, DJ Caruso confirmed that Deepika Padukone will be coming with Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev.

Oh yes — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

All coming back — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

Yes meetings next week. Honing in on story and start dates — D.j. Caruso (@Deejaycar) June 12, 2017

During the promotions of her Hollywood debut, Deepika Padukone got Vin Diesel and director DJ Caruso for Indian premiere of the film in January 2017.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The magnum opus period drama is slated to release on November 17.