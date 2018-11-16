Bollywood was MISSING from Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding, here’s why

While the exact guest list for the ‘Wedding Of The Year’ (with due apologies to Priyanka and Anushka) is unknown, it is very clear that hardly anyone from Bollywood actually made it to Lake Como. This was a decision taken by the couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the final week before their marriage and in fact their close friends from the film fraternity advised them to exclusively invite their non-Bollywood relatives and friends.

A source close to the development informs, “Ranveer and Deepika were keen to have a handful of close friends among the invitees at the wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were invited. But they suggested to the couple that it would be better if Bollywood was completely blocked from the wedding. Inviting a few from Bollywood would make the rest restless.”

This explains the zero-presence of Bollywood at the Lake Como wedding. The handpicked guests were treated like royalty.

