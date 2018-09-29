Bigg Boss 12 – Nehha Pendse gets chosen as captain over Karanvir Bohra

Even before the fortnight of Bigg Boss gets completed, this time around Bigg Boss 12 has kicked off many controversies hovering around. The last one where the previous episode ended was when Sreesanth had a major fight with Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh when the entire gang of contestants were discussing the Samudri Lootere Task. Followed by that, the emotional person that Sreesanth is, he constantly expressed his desire to walk out of the house. Trying to get him under control, were other celebrities which included Dipika Kakar and Karanvir Bohra. Eventually, while Dipika helped him calm down, Karanvir pacified the former cricketer after he got some time alone with Sreesanth.

With the teams choosing sides over the Samudri Lootere Task, the two teams of singles and jodis started targeting the team members of both teams accusing them of violent behaviour. Owing to the same, the teams eventually chose Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh for going to jail whereas amongst the celebrities it was Dipika Kakar. This further led to the sentimental Dipika breaking down as her other teammates like Nehha Pendse and Karanvir Bohra tried to help her. Eventually, Dipika ended up in jail along with Romil and Nirmal. When Jasleen came in next morning to have a conversation with her co-jodi contestants, Romil and Nirmal, her conversation with Romil ended up in an argument leading to her walking out of the conversation.

Soon after that, the Bigg Boss house inmates were posed with the question of new captaincy. While Jasleen and her partner Anup Jalota discussed the possibilities of captaincy and whom they would like to vote, Nehha Pendse was invited by Bigg Boss in the special room to discuss about the captaincy. The instructions from Bigg Boss were given to the singles considering that they were victorious in the previous task. Bigg Boss presented them with the responsibility of nominating two names from their singles team for captaincy. While they were also presented with the option of nominating someone from the jodis, Bigg Boss left the complete choice of wanting to nominate them or no on singles! However, there were strict orders that jail inmates will not be nominated for captaincy.

This instruction eventually led to once again teams having to choose between Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse. The teams were asked to choose the captaincy in the unique style of cricket with Sreesanth as the bowler. While Karanvir and Nehha tried to convince co-contestants of choosing them for captaincy, eventually emerging victorious was Nehha.

Amidst all these, another argument that kicked off was of Deepak – Urvashi with Khan sisters. Deepak Thakur who was sleeping during an untimely hour was woken up by Bigg Boss in haste and in the process he ended up pulling the scarf of Saba. This further led to an argument between Somi who clearly didn’t mince words while showcasing her dislike towards Deepak’s actions. While Deepak apologized to the Khan sisters, the arguments only boiled further. Urvashi intervened and tried to calm Deepak down but this led to another unexpected twist – a rift between her and her house inmate partner Deepak.

As we await the next episode, let us see what happens under Nehha’s captaincy and what twists will the jodis go through under the singles’ rule. Also, considering the way Deepak and Urvashi fought, let us see if their relation too sees any further changes in the upcoming episodes. Currently, the audiences are gearing up for Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan!

