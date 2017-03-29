Bahubali 2 ties up with NGO, Fuel a Dream to raise funds

The much talked about and highly anticipated final part in the Bahubali saga will hit screens later this April, however, recently the makers of the film released the first trailer of the second part titled Bahubali – The Conclusion. While everyone is eager to watch the saga unfold on the big screen and finally get an answer to the question of why Katappa killed Bahubali, we hear that the makers of the film have tied up with an NGO for a good cause.

In fact, Bahubali – The Conclusion has tied up with the NGO Fuel A Dream and Make – A -Wish India to spread awareness for the work they do and in the process raise funds as well. Under this crowd funding collaboration people from across the nation can help fund the children who come under the care of the said NGOs and can help make their inner most dreams come true. If that wasn’t all, people who participate in this drive also stand a chance to get interesting rewards that rage from autographed t-shirts, comic books of the film and even movie tickets to the first day show of Bahubali – The Conclusion.

As for the film, Bahubali – The Conclusion that is directed by S.S Rajamouli stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati and is slated to release on April 28, 2017.