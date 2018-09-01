Ayushmann Khurrana – Radhika Apte’s Andhadhun to do a whacky social experiment to promote the trailer

Sriram Raghavan is someone often referred to as a master of thriller films in India. From Johnny Gaddaar to Badlapur, he is known to have reinvented the genre. The ace director is back with his next, Andhadhun, starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana & Radhika Apte that’s already quite a buzz thanks to the quirky title. Audiences have been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the film and they’re in for a treat as the much-anticipated trailer will be launched, tonight.

With a film as unique as Andhadhun which breaks many a cliché even when it comes to thrillers, the makers wanted something equally whacky; a ‘social experiment’ to promote the trailer. We are so used to having all our 5 senses together we don’t realize how the world would be if we switch off one of them. It changes your perception of even the things that you are used to and that was exactly what was being put to test. The ‘What Can You See When You Can’t See’ experiment challenged a host of junta as well as celebs like Nora Fatehi, Karan Tacker, Divya Agarwal, Sana Saeed, Sana Khan among others through a series of tasks involving the sense of smell, touch, taste and intuition captured on video which is out across social media. Needless to say, the reactions were worth a watch! Now that gets us all excited for the trailer tonight, doesn’t it?

Viacom18 Motion Pictures present a Matchbox Pictures production, Andhadhun is directed by Sriram Raghavan starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte is slated to release on 5th October.