Last Updated 29.06.2017 | 10:45 PM IST

This is how Ayushmann Khurrana has been prepping for Sriram Raghavan’s next

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Going unconventional yet again, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed Sriram Raghavan’s next in which he is essaying the role of a pianist. However, that’s not all. The actor will be playing a visually challenged character too in the film that is apparently titled Shoot The Piano Player.

Playing the protagonist, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently prepping for the role while the film has already been kick started in Pune. Interestingly, the actor is also a popular singer who has done playback singings as well as cut albums and also been part of bands. Despite a vast experience in the field of music, he is taking piano lessons for the film.

Talking about the same, the actor further added that it is more of a responsibility for him to get the nuances right not just as a piano player but also as a visually impaired person in the film. He mentioned that is more important to not just play the piano but also express that he is blind and also be able to play it well.

Besides him, Shoot The Piano Player also stars Tabu in the lead role and is produced by Viacom 18 and Matchbox Pictures.

