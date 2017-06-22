Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha to share judging panel along with Anil Kapoor for Nach Baliye

We all know that Sonakshi Sinha is one of the three judges on the celebrity couple dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ for its ongoing season 8. While many Bollywood stars have often taken to the stage to promote their films, the next Jodi to join the league is none other than the real and reel life uncle-nephew pair Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen in ‘Nach Baliye 8’ finale for the promotions of their forthcoming release Mubarakan. Anil, as showcased in the recently released trailer, will also be sporting a turban on the show considering that he plays a sardar in the film. The show will also see the glamorous judges taking to the stage wherein besides choreographer Terence Lewis; even filmmaker Mohit Suri has planned a surprise act for host Karan Tacker.

Furthermore, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen performing on a lavni number. When Arjun Kapoor had earlier made an appearance on the show for the promotions of Half Girlfriend, his Tevar co-star Sonakshi Sinha was missing from the shoot and it had given rise to many speculations. There were reports of the alleged former couple avoiding each other. But this recent news may put all the gossips and rumours to rest.

Not just that, we hear that the finale episode of ‘Nach Baliye 8’ will spread over two episodes, wherein there will be yet another celebrity pair coming to promote their film. It will be that of former couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif who will be promoting their much delayed film Jagga Jasoos.