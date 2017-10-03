Anushka Sharma launches her own signature apparel line NUSH

What we wear is often a reflection of what we do, feel and believe. Anushka Sharma, a cinema icon whose personal style is aesthetic, elegant and relatable wears a bit of herself in all that she sports. Her signature apparel line, NUSH is a highly exciting and promising clothing line that instils the belief of everyday fashion. For over a year, Anushka has been involved in choosing the styles, colours and fabrics that will be showcased in NUSH.

Speaking about her new venture, Anushka Sharma said “My nature is such, that if I’m choosing to do something, I become completely involved. NUSH, my clothing line is my second entrepreneurial venture after my production banner Clean Slate Films. Now with clothing, I not only had to do something that I really believed in, but also keep in mind that each one of us is unique and have our own dressing styles that suit us. As a young girl, shopping for clothes that suited my sense of fashion under one roof was a struggle. I would end up going to different stores to put together the right casual ensemble. With NUSH, we endeavour to bring fashionable and beautiful clothes that you can wear to work, to college, to an evening do or even just to hang out casually, all under one label. I have personally taken interest in the styles of NUSH, so there’s a bit of myself in all the outfits. NUSH is for every woman who is her own stylist”

In partnership with Suditi Industries Ltd, NUSH will be available at Shoppers Stop in the large format stores, online exclusively on Myntra, and across various shop-in-shop outlets across India. Inspired by Anushka Sharma’s fashion sense and launched with a firm focus of instilling everyday fashion for everyday women, NUSH establishes Anushka Sharma’s position as a one of her kind entrepreneur.