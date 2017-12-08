Anushka Sharma appointed the new face of Kerovit

Kajaria Ceramics, the largest manufacturer of tiles in India forayed into Bath solutions three years ago with its subsidiary Kajaria Bathware under the brand name Kerovit. Kerovit today, proudly announced the gorgeous, versatile and extremely popular Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. The brand is known for its artistic designs, cutting-edge innovation and modern flamboyance; all that has helped it carve a winning niche for itself in an extremely competitive sector. The talented Anushka is one of the most admired and followed actors in the country today for her uber cool personality, inherent charm, sophistication and natural glamour. Her style and elegance inspires her millions of fans and leaves a lasting impression. This is what makes her the ideal fit for brand Kerovit.

Both are young, stylish, and immensely graceful with a contemporary flair. Kerovit is focused on completely redefining the bathroom experience of Indian consumers by stylishly combining beauty, utility and efficiency. Commenting on the association, Rishi Kajaria, JMD- Kajaria Ceramics said, “We are very happy to announce our association with the most admired actress of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma, as the brand ambassador for Kerovit. The Kerovit range by Kajaria echoes contemporary style and design sensibilities and who better than Anushka to endorse it. She is a huge youth icon and exemplifies modern style and is a great match with our brand’s design aesthetics. We started Kerovit with a vision to provide Indian consumers with an exclusive range of designer sanitaryware & faucet at affordable price that adds a modern touch to their bathing spaces.”

Speaking on the association, Anushka Sharma said, “I am happy to be a part of Kerovit. Simplicity, style and clean contemporary lines have always fascinated me and Kerovit resonates that thought beautifully in its designs. I look forward to a long, fulfilling association with the brand.”