Anil Kapoor down with a leg injury, out of action for a month

The never-say-die ageless-wonder Anil Kapoor is down and out for at least a month. Just back from London from a marathon shooting of his new film Mubarakan, Anil is down with Knee Bursitis, an inflammation in the leg which can prove permanently damaging to the leg if not treated properly.

Says a source close to Anil Kapoor, “He has been advised to take it easy for a month at least. This is really hard on Anil because he is by nature restless fidgety and always on the move. This is the first time he is confined to his home with strict orders from the doctors to keep from moving more than necessary.”

The friend further informs that Anil’s left leg is affected. “The Bursitis is in his left leg. It will take month at least to be cured.”

When I inquire about Anil’s health he texts back, “This is the wear-and-tear of our profession….standing on roads and in odd places for hours, the sheer physical strain of our job has to take its toll somewhere. I am working on healing myself now. I will be all right.”

For now it’s no-shooting for Anil Kapoor. “I’ll divide my time between home and office and work that doesn’t require too much physical action like photo shoots. I can’t put pressure on my left heel. I am doing a lot of physio-therapy. I’ve to be careful till I recover completely.”