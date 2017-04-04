Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Amy Jackson has a big film to look forward to as she will play the leading lady in the much anticipated Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. However, besides this, now we hear that her name is associated with also most famous cricket league IPL.

Amidst a bevy of stars who will be performing at the forthcoming season of Indian Premiere League, yet another name added to the list is that of Amy Jackson. The foreign beauty will be performing some peppy chartbusters that have been picturized on Alia Bhatt like ‘Let’s Nacho’ and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ from Kapoor & Sons to the recent ‘Tamma Tamma’ from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Reportedly, the act will also include the much famous ‘Kala Chashma’ from the Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif starrer Baar Baar Dekho. Apparently, she has also been approached for the closing ceremony.

This year is said to be special for IPL that completes a decade and a grand opening ceremony has been planned in about eight cities.  In fact actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are said to perform in these varied cities and they have kick started preps for the same.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali The Conclusion inspired clothing line news

Bahubali stars to walk to ramp for Bahubali: The…

Big B will not feature in Randamoozham and he confirms!

Amitabh Bachchan will not feature in Randamoozham…

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya to miss…

26-Manish-Paul

Maniesh Paul to rap for Salman Khan’s Da-Bang…

Athiya Shetty to set up a foundation for animal welfare

Athiya Shetty to set up a foundation for animal…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification