Amitabh Bachchan – Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out featured 6 endorsement deals

Today in-film brand endorsements have become a norm. Not only does it help the brand, but when it comes to aiding in cutting the expense on film production, brand deals do help. Well, the recently released film 102 Not Out that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor too featured not one or two but instead six in-film brand endorsements. Interestingly, each of the six brands that had come on board for the film bore relevance to the central topic and was interwoven into the narrative.

While Comio Smartphone brought out its philosophy of following your heart – akin to the personality of the characters, Haldirams talked about relishing the sweet-bitter moments of life. Rostaa, on the other hand, was positioned as a healthy snacking food, whereas Godrej Nature’s Basket was about a one-stop-shop for all your needs. Kelzai Volcanic Water highlighted a healthy lifestyle in the film while LG’s philosophy ‘Life Is Good’ is exemplified through the film with its products. If that wasn’t all, all the brands leveraged this partnership beyond the in-film placements with innovations to further highlight their association to build brand awareness and consideration. Apart from the heavy media support across Print, TV and Digital, brands also created special 102 Not Out offers to generate consumer interest and help increase sales.

Commenting on the same, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment Films India Pvt. Ltd. says, “102 Not Out is a complete family entertainer and therefore there are many interesting and unique touch points within the film where brands can become part of people’s life. Strategically we placed them in the film without it being in your face or taking away from the emotion and experience of the film itself. It therefore became a win win situation. Pulp Fiction Entertainment did a fine job in integrating the brands seamlessly in the story and enabled the film to reach a wider audience base”.

Echoing a similar sentiment, the film’s director Umesh Shukla went on to add, “The film is a complete family entertainer that has a strong message about celebrating life and living it to the fullest just like Amitabh Bachchan’s character in the film. Being a family entertainer it appeals to all age groups and diverse audience across the world, hence it was an ideal platform to integrate the brand’s philosophy seamlessly into the film. We are delighted to have Pulp Fiction Entertainment on board with us who spearheaded these tie-ups both from a strategic perspective as well as an execution framework.”

Finally shedding light on the growing number of in film brand endorsements, Neeta Shah – Partner, Pulp Fiction Entertainment added, “Brands are finding a lot of value with in-films as consumer are placing more credibility on content than on ads. In-films help build brand image through associations with Bollywood stars. Moreover in-film is akin to a permanent asset creation for a brand, which gets featured across all media for perpetuity. However it is critical to sync the brand message at the right place in the film so that the brand exhibits its product benefit, character and personality.”

