Amitabh Bachchan to play the oldest man in the world

Umesh Shukla’s next project 102 Not Out would feature Amitabh Bachchan as a 102-year old man who wants to break the current world-record of longevity. Rishi Kapoor plays his 75-year old son.

The two actors are expected to get comfortable with one another as the 102-year old father and 75-year old son through extensive rehearsals where prosthetics would be kept at a minimum.

Umesh wants the two brilliant actors to get the body language and the speech patterns of the peculiar parent-child pair without the props of prosthetics. Revealing details of the project Umesh says, “Amitji plays a man who wants to break the records of the longest-living man in the world. There is a man in China who is 118 years old. Amitji’s character wants to live to be 120.”

102 Not Out which its director Umesh Shukla describes as funny and yet very sad, is written by Saumya Joshi, who is the brother of Abhijat Joshi, the writer of Raj Kumar Hirani’s Munnabhai series.

“Like my Oh My God, 102 Not Out is based on a very Gujarati successful play. I guess my connection with theatre refuses to die,” says Umesh.