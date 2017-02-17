Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

BySatish Sundaresan
  • 0
  • 0

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

If there’s one person who is synonymous with Bollywood and vice versa, then, it has to be the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The one word that sums up his legacy in Bollywood is ‘outstanding’. Even at this age, Amitabh Bachchan continues to work with the zest, zeal and energy that can put to shame many an actor.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, it is the very same Amitabh Bachchan, who is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the electronic major ‘Lloyd Electric’.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated Valentine’s Day news

Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan celebrated…

Amitabh Bachchan to commence shooting for Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor starrer Dragon after Thugs of Hindostan

Confirmed: Amitabh Bachchan to commence shooting…

Shraddha to play Aamir

Shraddha Kapoor to play Aamir Khan’s love…

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to lead the ‘celebrity alumni’…

Nitesh-t-1

Nitesh Tiwari all set to collaborate with Ronnie…

Divya Dutta gets the support of Amitabh Bachchan for her book news

Divya Dutta gets the support of Amitabh Bachchan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification