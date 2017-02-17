Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

If there’s one person who is synonymous with Bollywood and vice versa, then, it has to be the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The one word that sums up his legacy in Bollywood is ‘outstanding’. Even at this age, Amitabh Bachchan continues to work with the zest, zeal and energy that can put to shame many an actor.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, it is the very same Amitabh Bachchan, who is now all set to be the brand ambassador of the electronic major ‘Lloyd Electric’.

The official announcement of the same is awaited.