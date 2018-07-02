Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.07.2018 | 9:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Race 3 Sanju Veere Di Wedding Dhadak Vishwaroop II Soorma
follow us on

Alia Bhatt gets interested in football for Ranbir Kapoor’s sake

BySubhash K. Jha

It is said that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. But if the man happens to be a football fanatic, the easiest route to his heart is through his feet.

Alia Bhatt gets interested in football for Ranbir Kapoor’s sake

This is what Alia Bhatt has realized. Since her special friendship with Ranbir Kapoor began she has begun taking avid interest in football and has even been watching some of the FIFA World Cup matches with Ranbir.

A close friend of Ranbir Kapoor says, “Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt have been keeping him company for the FIFA matches. Both Ayan and Alia have gotten interested in football because of Ranbir.”

Also Read: SANJU star Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t mind fans calling him and Alia Bhatt as RALIA

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Sanju surpasses Baahubali 2;…

Box Office: Sanju becomes Ranbir Kapoor’s…

Box Office: Sanju out beats Tiger Zinda Hai;…

Box Office: Sanju becomes Rajkumar Hirani’s…

Box Office: Sanju BEATS Padmaavat; emerges…

Rajkumar Hirani's SANJU gets away with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification