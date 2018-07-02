Alia Bhatt gets interested in football for Ranbir Kapoor’s sake

It is said that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. But if the man happens to be a football fanatic, the easiest route to his heart is through his feet.

This is what Alia Bhatt has realized. Since her special friendship with Ranbir Kapoor began she has begun taking avid interest in football and has even been watching some of the FIFA World Cup matches with Ranbir.

A close friend of Ranbir Kapoor says, “Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji and Alia Bhatt have been keeping him company for the FIFA matches. Both Ayan and Alia have gotten interested in football because of Ranbir.”