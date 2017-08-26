Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai to have its world premiere at 1st edition of Singapore South Asian Film Festival

The first edition of the Singapore South Asian Film Festival (SAIFF) will be held from September 1 to September 10, 2017 and is promises to be a grand affair. The festival will honour Abhay Deol as the South Asian Icon of the Year, Shabana Azmi with South Asian Women of the Year and Javed Akhtar with South Asian Literary Award.

Besides, the remake of the 1982 classic Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai will have its World Premiere at SAIFF. The remake is directed Soumitra Ranade and stars Nandita Das, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla. Both Manav and Saurabh will be present at the screening at the Cathay Theatre, Handy Road and would talk to audiences about their experiences and a lot more.

Other significant Indian films to be shown at SAIFF include Leena Yadav’s intense drama Parched, Buddhadeb Dasgupta’s The Bait, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Once Again and Amitabh Bhattacharya’s Roktokorobi. Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Buddhadeb Dasgupta along with popular actor Manoj Bajpayee Padma Shri awardee Girish Kasaravalli will also conduct master classes and workshops.

Abhayanand Singh, Festival Chairman, shared his thoughts by saying, “The festival is a landmark initiative showcasing for the first time in the city, South Asian cinema of such scale and quality. We, therefore, wish to make a big impact and become a significant cultural gateway in the years to come. Through the powerful medium of cinema, we hope to build closer ties between the global city of Singapore and the developing nations of South Asia.”

Amit Aggarwal, Artistic Director said, “The challenge and drive in selecting films for SAIFF was to create a program that is truthful to the exciting new voices and stories which richly bring out the complexities of South Asia.” Ashok Purang, Festival Director said, “SAIFF aims to bring together an exclusive gathering of filmmakers, actors, film critics, and industry players to engage in vibrant discussions on the larger transformative role of cinema as a craft, representation, and industry in current times.”