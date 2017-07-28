Akshay Kumar addresses the stalking in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha that received a lot of backlash

Akshay Kumar is coming with yet another content driven film, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. The film also stars Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress Bhumi Pednekar and tells a love story in the backdrop of the national issue of open defecation and hygiene. However, the film started on a bad note when one of the songs from the film, ‘Hans Mat Pagle’ was launched and received a lot of backlash from the audience. The song features Akshay Kumar’s character, Keshav who is following, stalking and clicking pictures of Bhumi Pednekar’s character Jaya without her consent.

On Thursday, at a press conference, Akshay Kumar was asked about the song and the flak it received from the audience. The actor addressed the issue stating that the character’s progress comes after this and that it was important for them to show stalking for Keshav’s transformation. Akshay Kumar said, “It is just a character, and that’s it. In films, there are many things that are shown. Here my character, Keshav was trying to take a photo of Bhumi’s character, Jaya. This is wrong, but I can’t show all the good things only, right?”

Anupam Kher, who is also starring in the film in a key role, further addressed the issue. He said, “To show good in the character, sometimes you have to show the bad too. The transformation is very important. The character becomes completely different by the end of the film.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet- Ek Prem Katha is an upcoming Indian drama with a social message. It is slated to release on August 11.