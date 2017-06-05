Ajay Devgn signs Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal

Ajay Devgn and producer Indra Kumar have previously collaborated for films like Ishq and Masti and now exploring the actor’s comic timing even more, the two have decided to come together for yet another film. The actor is reportedly all set to star in Total Dhamaal.

Ajay Devgn will apparently play the lead in the forthcoming third instalment of the comedy franchise. Excited about the same, Indra Kumar further mentioned that he is keenly looking forward for the film. We also hear that the makers are contemplating on retaining the older star cast.

Let us remind you that the first two instalments of Dhamaal starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Ashish Chowdhry, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey among others. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn hasn’t stated much about the film since he is currently on a vacation with his family that includes his wife and actress Kajol, his two children Nysa and Yug and a few relatives.

From what we hear, the film will be a complete entertainer but the other details are currently being kept under wraps.