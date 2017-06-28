Adnan Sami to make his acting debut in Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru’s next

Adnan Sami is all set to make his acting debut with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s next film Afghan – In Search Of A Home. Adnan will be seen playing a musician in this movie. The movie is the perfect entertainer with drama, emotion and music. This project will be Adnan’s first project as an Indian.

Adnan, Radhika and Vinay have been friends for over a decade and were last seen working together in Lucky… No Time for Love. Afghan- In Search Of A Home is the story of a musician refugee from Afghanistan who flees his country of birth under extenuating circumstances to make a very long and arduous walk towards seeking an identity and a home. The film is a story of music and the musicians in countries where music is that one thing no one needs or wants anymore cause in a disturbed and violent terrain the first casualty is always art.

What happens to all those poor musicians? What happens to a beloved piano or a beautiful guitar or a rubab when all you are allowed to carry is your own weight and those of your family members as you flee the homes you have known all your life?

When Radhika and Vinay shared the story with Adnan he had goosebumps listening to it… He was in awe of a story full of joys and tears, rubabs and dholaks, Invisible boundaries and displaced homes.

It had taken a decade for the concept to be found and Adnan couldn’t wait to be a part of this poignant and inspiring tale of the survival of music in a foreign country. Adnan says that this movie is very close to his heart as it is his first movie as an actor and as an Indian. He is the first Pakistani under the rarest clause in the constitution of India to be granted Indian nationality.