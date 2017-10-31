After Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty quits JP Dutta’s film Paltan

Ace filmmaker JP Dutta is coming back with another directorial titled Paltan. The film will be a multi-starrer and is set to have many known faces. Although the film went on floors in the month of September, it is already facing a lot of hurdles.

Just 48 hours before the film went on floors in Ladakh, Abhishek Bachchan quit the film. This came as a shock to JP Dutta as Abhishek had made his debut with his film Refugee and had done two more films with the director. Now, following the footsteps of Abhishek Bachchan, it has been learned that Suniel Shetty has also reportedly walked out of the film.

The reports suggested that Suniel Shetty wanted some changes in the script that eventually did not happen. The schedule had already begun in Ladakh. When the changes did not happen, Suniel walked away from the project amidst the first schedule.

Suniel Shetty has shared a great rapport with JP Dutta and has done several movies like Refugee, Border, LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan together. Neither JP Dutta not Suniel Shetty have spoken about the actor’s sudden exit from the film.

Paltan, which is based on the Indo-China war of 1962, also has Jimmy Sheirgill, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and Harshvardhan Rane as part of the star cast.