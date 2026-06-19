Cocktail 2 springs a surprise at the box office; collects Rs. 4.62 cr. till 4 PM, set for a double-digit Day 1

Cocktail 2 has shown a steady trend through the day and is now set for a double-digit opening at the India box office. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer had collected approximately Rs. 4.62 cr. nett till 4 pm across the country.

The film is running across around 7600 shows in India and recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 13%. The trend is encouraging as the film has managed to improve from the morning shows, and with evening and night shows still to come, the Day 1 total is expected to see a healthy jump.

The national multiplex chains continue to drive the business in a major way. PVR Inox and Cinepolis have together contributed in excess of Rs. 3 cr. nett, which makes up a significant chunk of the film’s all-India collections so far. This clearly indicates that the film is finding traction among the urban multiplex audience.

Mumbai and Delhi-UP, two of the most crucial territories for a film of this genre, have also shown decent hold, with both circuits recording occupancy of around 13%. The Mumbai territory, in particular, had already shown double-digit occupancy in the morning, and the trend has remained stable through the afternoon.

With Rs. 4.62 cr. nett already in the kitty and the best-performing shows of the day yet to begin, a double-digit opening is now a given for Cocktail 2. If the evening and night shows show the expected jump, the film should comfortably head towards the Rs. 10-12 cr. nett range on Day 1, with a possibility of going higher if spot bookings pick up strongly.