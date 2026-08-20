Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer crosses Rs. 500 crore in India; emerges as 2nd highest grosser of 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved another major milestone at the Indian box office, crossing the Rs. 500 crore mark and emerging as the second highest-grossing film in India in 2026. The Tom Holland-led superhero entertainer has now collected Rs. 506.63 crore, putting it comfortably behind only Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which leads the year's chart with Rs. 1,108.09 crore.

Released in India on July 30, 2026, a day ahead of its global release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has turned into a theatrical phenomenon. What makes the achievement particularly striking is the speed and consistency with which the film has converted its enormous opening into a long-running theatrical success. It had already crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark earlier in its run to move past Border 2 and claim the second position among 2026's biggest films.

The Rs. 500 crore milestone now gives Brand New Day considerable distance over the rest of the Hollywood field in India. According to the latest figures, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey stands at Rs. 178.16 crore, meaning Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected nearly three times the business of the Nolan film. The gap is even more pronounced when compared with the other Hollywood releases in the year's top-grossers list. Bhoot Bangla stands at Rs. 168.263 crore, Dhamal 4 at Rs. 163.64 crore and Welcome To The Jungle at Rs. 130.796 crore.

The comparison with The Odyssey is particularly interesting. Both films arrived as major Hollywood event films and featured considerable star power, but Brand-New Day has operated on an entirely different scale in India. In fact, the Marvel film had already raced past The Odyssey globally within days of its release, while its India performance saw it establish a substantial lead over the Christopher Nolan directorial.

What makes the Spider-Man run feel different, however, is not merely the size of the final number. It is the film's ability to remain a theatrical draw after the initial rush has faded. By its third weekend, the film was still adding sizeable numbers despite the arrival of Hindi releases such as Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. The film's continued presence in cinemas has allowed it to keep widening the gap between itself and the other Hollywood titles released in India this year.

There is also a larger story behind the film's performance. Brand New Day arrived at a time when there had been considerable discussion around the theatrical pull of Hollywood films in India. Instead of merely relying on opening-day curiosity, the film has demonstrated the power of a genuine event release. Its opening was historic, with the film becoming the biggest Hollywood opener in India, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by titles including Avengers: Endgame.

The result is a film that has comfortably moved beyond the Rs. 500 crore thresholds while leaving the rest of the Hollywood pack far behind. The Odyssey, despite its strong performance, has finished at less than half of Brand-New Day's current haul. The gap between Brand New Day and Bhoot Bangla is even wider, while Dhamal 4 and Welcome To The Jungle are nowhere close to matching the Marvel film's theatrical reach.

At Rs. 506.63 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also now the only Hollywood title among the top three highest-grossing films of 2026 in India. The only film ahead of it is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has delivered a phenomenal Rs. 1,108.09 crore. Behind Brand New Day is Border 2 at Rs. 341.70 crore, giving the Marvel film a lead of more than Rs. 160 crore over the Sunny Deol starrer.

The numbers tell only part of the story. Brand New Day has managed to turn the familiar Spider-Man brand into a genuine theatrical event once again, with audiences across India continuing to show up long after the opening-weekend frenzy. For Hollywood in India, it is a significant reminder that when a film combines a hugely popular character with the scale of an event release, the theatrical ceiling can be considerably higher than previously assumed.

With Rs. 506.63 crore already in the bag, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has not merely crossed the Rs. 500 crore milestone it has firmly established itself as the second biggest film of 2026 in India, and by a substantial margin.

Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Rs. 1108.09 cr

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Rs. 506.63 cr

Border 2 – Rs. 341.70 cr

The Odyssey – Rs. 178.16 cr

Bhoot Bangla – Rs. 168.26 cr

Dhamal 4 – Rs. 163.64 cr

Welcome To The Jungle – Rs. 130.79 cr

Awarapan 2 – Rs. 108.18 cr

Cocktail 2 – Rs. 92.09 cr

Obsession – Rs. 85.27 cr