Bharat Desh Hai Mera Movie

Synopsis

Bharat Desh Hai Mera is scheduled to be released on 21 August, 2026. Bharat Desh Hai Mera is a powerful drama that uncovers the untold stories of people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the painful exile of Kashmiri Pandits. Set against the backdrop of decades of conflict, the film...

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