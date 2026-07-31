Bharat Desh Hai Mera is scheduled to be released on 21 August, 2026. Bharat Desh Hai Mera is a powerful drama that uncovers the untold stories of people living in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the painful exile of Kashmiri Pandits. Set against the backdrop of decades of conflict, the film... explores loss, resilience, patriotism, and the human cost of silence. Through emotional journeys and hidden truths, it brings to light a chapter of history that continues to shape countless lives.