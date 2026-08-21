comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Toxic Advance Booking EXPLODES: Yash starrer sells 30,000 tickets in 6 hours; Rs. 50 crore Hindi opening on cards » Toxic Advance Booking EXPLODES: Yash starrer sells 30,000 tickets in 6 hours; Rs. 50 crore Hindi opening on cards

Toxic Advance Booking EXPLODES: Yash starrer sells 30,000 tickets in 6 hours; Rs. 50 crore Hindi opening on cards

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Yash and Geethu Mohandas film, Toxic has taken an extraordinary start in advance bookings for the Hindi-dubbed version. The tickets went on sale on Friday at 8 AM, and the action thriller has sold 30,000 tickets across the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - in less than 6 hours.

Toxic Advance Booking EXPLODES: Yash sells 30,000 tickets in 6 hours; Rs. 50 crore Hindi opening on cards

This is phenomenal momentum for the Yash starrer, and the early advance bookings are indicating first-day business in the range of Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 55 crore in Hindi alone. The film is priced at the super blockbuster slab, matching the rates of Dhurandhar 2 and Spiderman: Brand New Day, and the initial craze is also matching some of the biggest Hindi films of all time.

The 6-hour sales of Toxic are higher than the 6-hour sales of bumper openers like Animal, Dhurandhar, Tiger 3 and Spider-Man, among others. The advances are solid all across the board, be it multiplexes or the single screens.

Toxic is recording the second-biggest advance booking of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, but one must note that the latter was a franchise, and this is a standalone original film, that too of Kannada origin.

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gets straight back to work after Italy holiday, resumes Farzi 2 shoot in Mumbai

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gets straight back…

Bhagyashri Borse NOT starring opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Milap Zaveri film; T-Series confirms

Bhagyashri Borse NOT starring opposite…

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on debt controversy, says “Roughly Rs 25-30 crores” is currently owed

Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on debt…

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Santoshi to hold special screening of Batwara 1947 for spiritual leaders from diverse faiths

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Santoshi to hold special…

Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra directorial backed by Anubhav Sinha

Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi in…

24 Years of Bend It Like Beckham: Gurinder Chadha’s film is the ONLY movie to have been distributed in every country, including North Korea; TV premiere was CENSORED by nearly 50 minutes

24 Years of Bend It Like Beckham: Gurinder…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification