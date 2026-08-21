Toxic Advance Booking EXPLODES: Yash starrer sells 30,000 tickets in 6 hours; Rs. 50 crore Hindi opening on cards

The Yash and Geethu Mohandas film, Toxic has taken an extraordinary start in advance bookings for the Hindi-dubbed version. The tickets went on sale on Friday at 8 AM, and the action thriller has sold 30,000 tickets across the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - in less than 6 hours.

This is phenomenal momentum for the Yash starrer, and the early advance bookings are indicating first-day business in the range of Rs. 45 crore to Rs. 55 crore in Hindi alone. The film is priced at the super blockbuster slab, matching the rates of Dhurandhar 2 and Spiderman: Brand New Day, and the initial craze is also matching some of the biggest Hindi films of all time.

The 6-hour sales of Toxic are higher than the 6-hour sales of bumper openers like Animal, Dhurandhar, Tiger 3 and Spider-Man, among others. The advances are solid all across the board, be it multiplexes or the single screens.

Toxic is recording the second-biggest advance booking of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, but one must note that the latter was a franchise, and this is a standalone original film, that too of Kannada origin.

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection