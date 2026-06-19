EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day off to a FLYING start in India; sells 45,000 tickets in JUST 24 hours

India has once again proven that Spider-Man remains the country’s most beloved superhero. He is set to swing back into action with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, releasing in India on July 30, marking Tom Holland’s return to the role after four years. With anticipation at an all-time high, fans’ excitement is already translating into record-breaking ticket sales. Sony Pictures Entertainment opened advance bookings for the film on Wednesday in limited PLF’s (Premium Large Formats) and 4DX formats in an extraordinary response, more than 45,000 tickets were sold within the first 24 hours.

The phenomenal advance booking numbers are a clear indication of the immense love Indian audiences have for Spider-Man and the excitement surrounding his return to the big screen. As the countdown to release day begins, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year for fans across the country.

Reportedly, the film has already set a record with its advance bookings in the US. Tom Holland starrer has posted the best first-day pre-sales in five years. Previous record was held by Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Spider-Man: Brand New Day has also reportedly had the fourth biggest pre-sales of all time for any film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is releasing in six languages in India. These include English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. To make this experience truly unforgettable, the film is releasing on multiple Premium Large Format in India like 2D, 4DX 3D, 3D SCREEN X, DOLBY CINEMA 3D, ICE 3D, DOLBY CINEMA 2D, MX4D 3D, 3D, P[XL], and BIGPIX.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on July 30, 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across all premium large formats in 2D and 3D.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day:

It’s a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves – a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.