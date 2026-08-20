Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office: Tom Holland starrer crosses Rs. 500 crore in India on Day 22; continues to hold strong despite new releases

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has achieved yet another major milestone at the Indian box office, with the Tom Holland-led Marvel superhero film crossing the Rs. 500 crore mark in India. The film has now accumulated Rs. 506.63 crore since its release, underlining the extraordinary staying power it has displayed through its theatrical run.

Released in India on July 30, a day ahead of its global release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day got off to a spectacular start and has maintained remarkable momentum well into its third week. The film's ability to sustain audience interest despite the arrival of newer releases has been particularly noteworthy. Bollywood Hungama's box office data records the film's India release date as July 30, 2026.

On Day 22, the film has already collected Rs. 0.97 crore through its morning, afternoon and evening shows. With night shows still to be added, the film is more than likely to finish the day by crossing the Rs. 1 crore mark once again. More significantly, the film is recording an impressive 10.8% occupancy despite being in the latter stages of its theatrical run and facing competition from films that have arrived in the subsequent weeks.

The sustained occupancy is perhaps as significant as the cumulative figure itself. For a film that has been in cinemas for more than three weeks, continuing to command double-digit occupancy indicates that Spider-Man: Brand New Day has not simply benefited from its massive opening but has managed to retain a consistent audience base. Recent reporting has similarly highlighted the film's resilience in its third week, with the film continuing to attract audiences despite competition from new Hindi releases.

The trajectory is particularly impressive when viewed against the scale of its opening. Brand New Day became a record-breaking theatrical performer in India from its first day itself, with reports putting its opening-day gross at Rs. 72.44 crore. The film has since converted that initial frenzy into sustained theatrical business, allowing it to move beyond the Rs. 500 crore milestone.

The milestone also reinforces the growing appetite for major Hollywood releases in the Indian theatrical market. Industry voices have pointed to the unprecedented screen allocation enjoyed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the start of its run, with multiplexes reportedly allocating around 70% of their daily showtimes to the film during its initial phase.

What makes the Rs. 506.63 crore haul particularly noteworthy is that the film is still adding meaningful numbers at a stage when most big-ticket releases experience a sharp drop in theatrical relevance. With another Rs. 1 crore-plus likely on Day 22, Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to demonstrate that its run in India is far from over.

For Tom Holland's Spider-Man, the film's performance has once again underlined the character's extraordinary theatrical pull in India. More than three weeks after its arrival, audiences are still turning up for the web-slinger, allowing Brand New Day to add another landmark to what has become one of the most remarkable Hollywood box office runs in the country.