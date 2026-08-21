The filmmaker says audiences who have watched the Sunny Deol starrer are responding emotionally and insists viewers should watch the film before forming an opinion.

Rajkumar Santoshi directorial Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol in a Muslim character for the first time, has been receiving positive feedback from audiences who have watched the film. However, director Rajkumar Santoshi says he is surprised that the appreciation has not translated into stronger box office numbers. The filmmaker has now urged audiences to come to theatres, watch the film and then form their own opinion.

Rajkumar Santoshi questions audience hesitation over Sunny Deol playing a Muslim in Batwara 1947; asks, “If Spiderman’s name was Aslam Sheikh, would they reject him?”

Speaking to a portal/publication, Santoshi said, “It is important that people come out and watch the film.” He went on to highlight the response from those who have already seen the Partition drama. “The people who have seen the film Batwara are liking it a lot.”

According to Santoshi, the film has also prompted viewers to reach out to the team. “They are appreciating it a lot. They are sending so many fan mails. They are getting so many bookings.” The filmmaker further described the emotional response from audiences emerging from theatres. “People are calling and appreciating it. And when people who have come out of the theatres are asked how it is – their eyes are tearful.”

Santoshi also revealed that some viewers have compared Batwara 1947 with Sunny Deol’s blockbuster Gadar, which remains one of the actor’s biggest commercial successes. He said, “Everyone is saying that ‘it is a bigger film than Gadar. It is a better film than Gadar’. Gadar is one of the biggest hits of Sunny's career.”

Despite the positive word of mouth, Santoshi expressed his surprise over the film’s box office performance. “They are appreciating it so much. But they are not showing the box office numbers. I am surprised about the people who are not coming.”

The director believes that Sunny Deol’s Muslim character could potentially be one of the reasons why some audiences are staying away from the film. “I wonder why are they not coming? Either they have heard that Sunny is doing a Muslim character. Sunny has played a Muslim in the film for the first time. So why are they not watching the film?”

Rajkumar Santoshi Calls Out Hate Against #Batwara1947 🔥🚨 Rajkumar Santoshi slammed those spreading hate and said some people are refusing to watch Batwara 1947 because #SunnyDeol plays a Muslim character. He questioned: If #SpiderMan were named “Aslam Sheikh” and came from… pic.twitter.com/2SHfueMr01 — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) August 21, 2026



Santoshi stressed that viewers should experience the film before making a judgement. “I want people to come and watch the film. After watching it, they are entitled for their opinion. They can criticize me. I will never feel bad. But they should come and watch the film. What is it? Do they think – ‘Sunny is doing a Muslim role. That is why we will not watch the film?’”

The filmmaker then used the example of the globally popular superhero Spider-Man to question whether a character’s name or geographical setting should influence the audience’s perception. “If tomorrow we come to know that Spiderman's name is Aslam Sheikh. And it was going to be in Pakistan. Then will they reject Spiderman?” He added, “It was such a big hit in India. Just because of the name and the region. Will Spiderman lose all his qualities? Will he not exist only in that case? What is this?” Santoshi concluded by praising Sunny Deol’s work in Batwara 1947. “Sunny has done a good role. Batwara is the best performance of his career.”

Batwara 1947 is a period drama co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of British India and the division of Punjab, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, Waseem Rajput and Isha Sandhir. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat’s drama ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai’ and released on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Pakistan’s Independence Day.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 director Rajkumar Santoshi to host special screening for spiritual leaders; says, "This film does not divide people-it unites them"

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