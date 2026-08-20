Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Shahid Kapoor has returned to work after a holiday in Italy by resuming the shoot of the much-awaited second season of Farzi. The actor is currently shooting an outdoor schedule in Mumbai, marking his return to the world of Sunny, the character he played in the first season of the black comedy crime thriller.

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gets straight back to work after Italy holiday, resumes Farzi 2 shoot in Mumbai

After spending time in Italy, Shahid is back on the sets of Farzi 2 and has quickly switched from holiday mode to a busy shooting schedule. The actor’s return to the franchise comes after the first season established the series as a popular crime thriller, with Shahid’s portrayal of Sunny at the centre of the story.

Farzi 2 marks Shahid’s return to the role following the first season, which explored the world of counterfeit currency and crime. The upcoming season is among the projects that have generated anticipation among viewers, particularly with the actor reprising his character.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the successful Cocktail 2, where he returned to the romantic genre. The film marked another outing for the actor in a space that has been closely associated with his career over the years.

The ongoing Mumbai schedule for Farzi 2 is expected to take the actor deeper into the next chapter of Sunny’s story. More details about the series, including its storyline and release plans, are awaited.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan addresses past rift with Shahid Kapoor; says, “We’ll work together again when we come together”

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