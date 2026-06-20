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Bollywood Hungama » News » Cocktail 2 Box Office: After Rs. 13.10 cr. Day 1, film records 9.5% Saturday (Day 2) morning occupancy; Bengaluru leads with 20% plus occupancy » Cocktail 2 Box Office: After Rs. 13.10 cr. Day 1, film records 9.5% Saturday (Day 2) morning occupancy; Bengaluru leads with 20% plus occupancy

Cocktail 2 Box Office: After Rs. 13.10 cr. Day 1, film records 9.5% Saturday (Day 2) morning occupancy; Bengaluru leads with 20% plus occupancy

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After taking a double-digit opening on Friday, Cocktail 2 has begun its second day on a strong note. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected Rs. 13.10 cr. nett on Day 1, giving the film a healthy start at the India box office.

Cocktail 2 Box Office: After Rs. 13.10 cr. Day 1, film records 9.5% Saturday (Day 2) morning occupancy; Bengaluru leads with 20% plus occupancy

On Day 2, that is, Saturday, Cocktail 2 recorded an occupancy of around 9.5% in the morning shows. Though the occupancy is in the same range as Day 1 morning, the advance ticket sales and spot bookings indicate that the film is expected to show growth as the day progresses, especially in the afternoon, evening and night shows.

As of 10 am, the film had collected approximately Rs. 1.54 cr. nett at the India box office. Out of this, the national multiplex chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - contributed close to Rs. 1 cr. nett, once again proving that the film is being powered primarily by the urban multiplex audience.

Interestingly, Bengaluru has emerged as one of the best-performing centres for Cocktail 2 on Day 2. The city is leading over Mumbai in the morning shows, with occupancy of nearly 20% plus. This is a significant trend, as it shows that the film has found traction in key urban markets beyond the usual Mumbai and Delhi-UP circuits.

The Saturday trend looks strong so far. With a solid Day 1 of Rs. 13.10 cr. nett and an encouraging start on Day 2, Cocktail 2 is expected to witness healthy growth through the day. If the film maintains momentum in the evening and night shows, it could put up a strong Saturday total and strengthen its position further over the weekend.

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection , Cocktail 2 Movie Review

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