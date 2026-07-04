Alpha Day 2 Box Office Estimate: Alia Bhatt–Sharvari starrer collects Rs. 11.25–11.75 cr.; grows 26% on Saturday

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha witnessed encouraging growth at the domestic box office on its second day. According to early estimates, the YRF spy thriller is expected to collect in the range of Rs. 11.25 crores to Rs. 11.75 crores on Saturday, registering growth of approximately 26% over its opening-day collections.

The film began Day 2 with morning-show occupancy of around 9%. The occupancy improved substantially to approximately 18% in the afternoon before rising further to around 21% during the evening shows. The night shows are expected to record occupancy of 22% or higher, helping the film finish comfortably above the Rs. 11 crore mark.

As of 5 PM, Alpha had collected approximately Rs. 6.64 crores, reflecting growth of around 23% over the corresponding period on Day 1. The performance strengthened during the evening and night shows, especially across the major urban centres.

With an estimated Day 2 collection of Rs. 11.25–11.75 crores, Alpha has displayed a positive Saturday trend. The film will now need to register another meaningful jump on Sunday to build a healthy opening-weekend total and improve its long-term prospects at the box office.